Coronavirus: Akinci hits out at accusations of ‘smuggling supplies’ from GCs

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci said he was waiting for action against him over accusations by the ‘government’ that he had ‘smuggled’ into the north medical supplies and protective equipment delivered by the Greek Cypriot side on Thursday at his request.

President Nicos Anastasiades had responded positively to a request last week from Akinci when the two leaders spoke on the phone.

‘Prime-minister’ Ersin Tatar, however, who was against accepting aid from the Greek Cypriot side from the beginning, said Thursday evening that the supplies were transferred illegally to the north by Akinci’s office and the Turkish Cypriot Nicosia municipality, which facilitated the transfer.

Tatar’s office said in a written statement that the supplies – around 2,000 chloroquine pills and protective equipment – would be checked, and if deemed suitable, permission would be given for their use.

The statement also said that the supplies, delivered by the EU and Greek Cypriot side through the technical committee on health which is under the auspices of Akinci’s office, “crossed to the country (north) illegally.” It added that for the entry of any drug or medical equipment to the north, permission must first be given by the ‘pharmaceutical services’ and then they must pass through ‘customs’.

Tatar’s office said that the issue of the “illegal import of the supplies” to the north would be looked into and that the necessary actions would be taken.

They also said that since the supplies may have been touched by people on the Greek Cypriot side it would be decided whether the people involved in the process would be quarantined or not.

“We learned from this announcement that we have conducted a major smuggling crime,” Akinci said in response.

He added that the delivery of the supplies was arranged in the same way as in the past by the technical committee on health and that with the help of the municipality in northern Nicosia they were taken to where they needed to go.

After the warning that he and Nicosia mayor Mehmet Harmanci had committed an offence, Akinci said, “we are waiting for procedures against us.”

“Stay healthy,” he concluded in a message on Facebook.

Some parties reacted to Tatar’s stance.

Head of main opposition Republican Turkish Party (CTP), Tufan Erhurman, called on the ‘government’ to show a little more seriousness.

Former head of the Democratic Party and ‘MP’, Serdar Denktash said that it was well known that the supplies were on their way but when they actually arrived, they were treated as smuggled goods.

He said he could not understand the ‘government’s’ reaction to this. ‘Don’t drive us crazy already,” Denktash said in a Facebook post commenting that people’s morale was already destroyed from staying at home for so long.

The Turkish Cypriot members of the committee on health had said earlier in the week that health issues should not be used for political reasons after Akinci was slammed by Tatar for requesting medicine and supplies from the Greek Cypriot side.

The committee members had said that both sides had cooperated during the swine flu and bird flu epidemics and also for the prevention and treatment of communicable diseases “that do not recognise borders.





