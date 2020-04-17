Coronavirus: bicommunal choir releases music video to lift spirits

A bicommunal choir released a video clip they put together, each doing their part remotely, to pass the message that cooperation between the two sides can continue even if it is not possible to physically meet.
The Cyprus Song Association, a bicommunal choir singing only Cyprus songs, released on social media a video performing the song ‘My Cyprus’ (Kibrisim – Kypros mou).
“Even under lockdown we have managed to work together and produce this clip, everyone working from home,” a group member told the Cyprus Mail in a message.
“It is a message for all who are in bicommunal activities, that we can still work together with the help of technology,” she said.
She added that their video is a “message of hope in our divided country.”
KIBRISIM / ΚΥΠΡΟΣ ΜΟΥ / MY CYPRUSSöz & Müzik / Στίχοι & Μουσική / Lyrics & Music: Kâmran Aziz 1958Türkçe'den Rumca'ya Çeviri / Μετάφραση από Τουρκικά προς Ελληνικά / Translation from Turkish to Greek: Miranda Christodoulou 2017Düzenleyen / Διοργανωτής / Arrange: Selçuk Garanti 2017Koro&Orkestra / Χορωδία & Ορχήστρα / Choir & Orchestra: Kıbrıs Havaları Derneği / Σύνδεσμος Κυπριακού Τραγουδιού / Cyprus Songs AssociationKlip / Κλιπ / Clip: Constantinos Theodoulou 15.04.2020Η δικοινοτική μας χορωδία Σύνδεσμος Κυπριακού Τραγουδιού σ'ένα κλίπ δημιουργημένο τις μέρες του εγκλισμού με σποτάκια από προηγούμενα φεστιβάλ και τις δραστηριοτητες των μελων μας αυτές τις δυσκολες μέρες στο σπιτι, πάντα με κέφι . Όλος ο συντονισμός έγινε διαδικτυακά. Προσμένουμε στο επόμενο φεστιβάλ στην μετά κορονοϊού εποχή για να τραγουδήσουμε μαζί Κυπριακά τραγούδια και στις δύο γλώσσες.Ο Σύνδεσμος Κυπριακού Τραγουδιού θα ήθελε να εκφράσει την υποστήριξη και αλλυλεγγύη στους γιατρούς, ιατρικό προσωπικό και νοσηλευτές/νοσηλεύτριες σε όλη την Κύπρο που αγωνίζονται καθημερινά για την αντιμετώπιση του ιού και για να παροτρύνει τον κόσμο να μείνει σπίτι. #ΚΑΘΟΜΑΙΕΣΣΩΜέχρι να ξανασυναντηθούμε!Çok Toplumlu Koro!Bu Klip, Kıbrıs Havaları Derneği’nin geçmiş festivallerinin birkaçının spotlarının bir araya getirilmesi ile bu tecrit günlerinde gönüllülerinin evlerindeki aktiviteleriyle oluşturulmuş ve koordinasyonu çevrimiçi yapılmıştır.Tecrit günlerimiz bittiğinde her iki dildeki Havalarımızla konserlerimizde, festivallerde buluşmaya hazır olun.Kıbrıs Havaları Derneği olarak, Kıbrıs'ta koronavirüsle başa çıkabilmek için insanları evde kalmaya teşvik ederiz.Bu savaşta en önde mücadele eden Doktorlarımızı, Hemşirelerimizi ve Tüm Sağlık Çalışanlarımızı destekler, tebrik ederiz. #Evde #GüvendeTekrar görüşünceye kadar, Sevgiyinan #Gıbrız #Havaları dadıyınan gal.Our bi-communal Cyprus Songs Association, in a video created during the days of social distancing and isolation with highlights from previous festivals and our members' activities during these difficult days at home, always in good fun and in high spirits. The coordination for the video was done online using the numerous platforms that technological developments have provided us with. We are looking forward to the next festival in the post-coronavirus era to sing Cypriot songs together in both languages.The Cyprus Songs Association would like to take this opportunity to express its support to the doctors, nurses, medical, paramedical personnel and all caregivers in all of Cyprus, who are struggling daily to confront the consequences of this virus and to further urge everyone to stay home and stay safe.#stayhome and #staysafe Until we meet again!
Δημοσιεύτηκε από Kıbrıs Havaları Derneği / Σύνδεσμος Κυπριακού Τραγουδιού / Cyprus Songs στις Τετάρτη, 15 Απριλίου 2020