April 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: government launches Covid-19 ‘everything you need’ website in three languages 

By Gina Agapiou00

An official state website was launched Friday informing the public, including citizens stranded abroad, about all matters concerning the pandemic in Cyprus.

In a written statement the presidency announced the launch of a platform available at www.covid19.cy. Click on  ‘ΜΕΤΑΚΙΝΗΣΕΙΣ’ at the top for English or Russian, the other two languages provided.

The website opens to a signed message from President Nicos Anastasiades reading “It is not the first time we are going through similar or worse trials. If we have managed to survive it is because together, thanks to our persistence, determination and solidarity that characterises us as people, we managed to come out even stronger.”

The website provides answers to frequently asked questions and access to all relevant government’s decisions and decrees regarding the pandemic.

All the relevant measures taken to boost the economy such as business and liquidity support are available on the site.

Directions are provided about people’s access to health care services and specifications for vulnerable groups and people with disabilities.

Citizens of the republic who are abroad can also access the website where all information has been gathered including doctors’ phone numbers in the UK and Greece.

Statistical data provided by the University of Cyprus about the positive Covid-19 cases are also accessible through the website.

The website will be frequently updated according to the new decisions and measures of the government.



