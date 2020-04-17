April 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Paphos airport suspends all operations except control tower and military servicing

By Jonathan Shkurko00

Paphos airport has temporarily suspended all its operations as a measure to reduce costs due to the lack of incoming and outcoming flights, it emerged on Friday.

On Thursday the government has extended the ban on passenger flights to Cyprus until the end of April. Only cargo flights are allowed to operate.

Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos said all incoming and outcoming repatriating flights would use Larnaca airport as their base.

The decision to suspend all operations at Paphos airport was taken by the Council of Ministers in consultation with Hermes Airports officials, as the low number of repatriation and cargo flights can be easily managed by Larnaca airport alone.

The last flight to land at Paphos airport was on March 29. Karousos noted that the suspension of the airport operations only affects the passenger areas.

However, the control tower will continue to operate in order for the airport to be ready at any time to deal with any emergency situations, such as flight diversions or unscheduled landings.

Paphos airport will also remain operational for servicing the military aircraft at the Andreas Papandreou bases located in Paphos.

The airport should resume its full operations once the flight ban is lifted.



Related posts

Coronavirus: bicommunal choir releases music video to lift spirits

Evie Andreou

News podcast: Find out if you need to see your doctor about Covid-19

Rosie Charalambous

Woman arrested for drugs

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Ten churchgoers among those fined for ignoring lockdown

Annette Chrysostomou

A warm, sunny Easter weekend

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Third batch of Chinese equipment arrives

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign