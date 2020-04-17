April 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: state nurses union pleads with public to stay home

By Evie Andreou0336
Photo: CNA

State nurses’ union Pasyno on Friday in its Easter message urged people to strictly follow measures against the spread of coronavirus to help them overcome the pandemic.

The union said that nurses were on the front line of the struggle against “an invisible enemy” and were trying to save lives and keep case numbers low.

“We are proud of you. We always were but this time even more,” the union said for their colleagues.

They also urged people to be patient and follow all restrictive measures.

“We plead with you, from the bottom of our hearts, follow the instructions given to you, be patient just a bit longer. This too shall pass,” the union said.

Through past examples, it has been proven Cypriots can unite to overcome difficult situations, Pasyno said.

“All of us together have the power to succeed. Help us,” the union said.



Related posts

Transport minister’s Instagram account hacked

Jonathan Shkurko

Backlash after minute’s silence at House for disgraced ex minister

George Psyllides

Only 16 per cent of Cypriot employees equipped with portable connected devices  

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: government launches Covid-19 ‘everything you need’ website in three languages 

Gina Agapiou

Players in Cyprus cannot accept disproportionate pay cut, says FIFPro

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Akinci hits out at accusations of ‘smuggling supplies’ from GCs

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign