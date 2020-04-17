April 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Ten churchgoers among those fined for ignoring lockdown

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Ten people in a Larnaca church were among the 68 fined over 12 hours from Thursday evening until Friday morning for not complying with the decree on movements.

According to police spokesman Christos Andreou, a total of 5,233 checks were carried out from 6pm until 6am.

The numbers are down from 84 who were booked during the same time period the day before.

Of the 68 people, 10 were found in a Larnaca church where they took part in a church service.

Police warned that over the Easter weekend checks will be intensified with the help of helicopters and drones.

Churches will also be checked for gatherings and places where people try to collect wood for Easter fires.



Related posts

A warm, sunny Easter weekend

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Third batch of Chinese equipment arrives

Annette Chrysostomou

Another arrest over Paphos murder

Annette Chrysostomou

Perfect storm: Covid-19, 5G, the police and ‘fake news’

Nick Theodoulou

Our View: State services must come out of hibernation

CM: Our View

Coronavirus: over 3,000 healthcare workers tested, 902 negative so far

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign