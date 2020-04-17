April 17, 2020

Coronavirus: Third batch of Chinese equipment arrives

The third batch of equipment from China, a total of seven tonnes, arrived in Cyprus on Thursday evening.

According to a statement by the health ministry, the new delivery includes masks, swabs for testing and protective uniforms which will be distributed to health professionals.

Part of the equipment has been donated by the Chinese government.



