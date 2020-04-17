April 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Podcast

News podcast: Find out if you need to see your doctor about Covid-19

By Rosie Charalambous01

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week

        • An online diagnostic tool can help you decide if you need to see the doctor about Covid-19
        • Cyprus’ parliament postpones a vote on allowing the kosher slaughter of sheep and goats for export – we find out why – and it’s not altogether to do with animal welfare

Also available here

 



Related posts

Woman arrested for drugs

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Ten churchgoers among those fined for ignoring lockdown

Annette Chrysostomou

A warm, sunny Easter weekend

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Third batch of Chinese equipment arrives

Annette Chrysostomou

Another arrest over Paphos murder

Annette Chrysostomou

Perfect storm: Covid-19, 5G, the police and ‘fake news’

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign