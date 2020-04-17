NGO says 175 Syrians detained in north should be taken in by Republic

Turkish Cypriot authorities should immediately release 175 detained Syrian asylum seekers, and Greek Cypriot authorities should allow them to cross to the government-controlled area and process their asylum claims, NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW) has said.

A boat carrying migrants that was spotted approaching the coast of Cyprus on March 20, some 10 nautical miles off Cape Greco was refused entry by the Republic due to the coronavirus lockdown.

A police vessel, in line with the measures adopted by the government that restrict access to the country to safeguard residents against the further spread of the virus, stopped the vessel before anyone could disembark.

According to HRW, the boat travelled north and Turkish Cypriot authorities rescued the migrants from shallow waters when their vessel capsized.

“Turkish Cypriot authorities are now effectively detaining the asylum seekers and have indicated that they will transfer them to Turkey,” HRW said.

“Turkish Cypriot authorities initially provided rescue and safety to the Syrian asylum seekers, but now appear to be holding them in indefinite detention,” said Nadia Hardman, refugee and migrant rights researcher at HRW. “For their part, Greek Cypriot authorities should not ignore the claims for protection and family reunification that many of the asylum seekers have on its territory.”

The NGO said the asylum seekers were now effectively under house arrest, confined to apartments and under constant surveillance.

“The legal basis for their continued confinement is unclear, as under the law in northern Cyprus, detention on migration grounds is authorised only for 8 days, extendable only by a court decision, which Human Rights Watch understands has not been sought in this case.”

HRW spoke with two of the asylum seekers, who described their conditions as cramped, with 15 to 21 people on average to a room. “They don’t let us outside,” one said. “We are not even allowed on the balcony. We spend all day in our rooms. We don’t know anything and don’t know what will happen to us.” HRW said as far as it understood, the asylum seekers have access to a nurse but have not been tested for Covid-19.

While authorities in the north issued deportation orders to Turkey for all 175, Turkey reportedly refused to accept them, citing, as does the Republic of Cyprus, Covid-19 related concerns.

“The Syrian asylum seekers are being held in cramped quarters, vulnerable to the spread of Covid-19, in constant fear they may be forcibly returned to the country they fled,” Hardman said. “Once released from detention, the Republic of Cyprus should promptly accept their claims for asylum and requests for family reunification and protect them from the risk of return to persecution or other serious violations in Syria.”

According to HRW the Republic is entitled to control its borders and manage crossings into the country but is bound by the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights to respect the right to seek asylum.

“Failure to do so may also violate the nonrefoulement principle. Failure to assist a boat in distress could also be a breach of international law of the sea and EU obligations on search-and-rescue.”

Under international law, public health measures must be proportionate, nondiscriminatory, and based on available scientific evidence, it said. Measures such as requiring a period of isolation or quarantine may be permitted, but the pandemic cannot justify blanket bans on allowing boats to land, which risk the rights to life and health of those on board, it added.

While the NGO called on the Republic to do its part, it also reprimanded the north.

“The Turkish Cypriot authorities should end the detention of the Syrian asylum seekers and ensure they are housed in accommodation where they are able to practice social distancing and proper hygiene and have access to adequate food, water, medical care, and legal assistance,” HRW said.





