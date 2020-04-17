April 17, 2020

Only 16 per cent of Cypriot employees equipped with portable connected devices  

Only 16 per cent of Cypriot employees are equipped with company portable devices that allow mobile internet connection such as smartphones, the second lowest number in the EU after Bulgaria.

According to a newly published Eurostat report, the share in Bulgaria was 11 per cent in 2019. Shares were also low in Greece (17 per cent), Slovakia, Romania and Portugal (all 18 per cent).

Among EU member states, the Nordic countries and Ireland stood out. More than half of the persons employed in these countries were equipped with such devices last year. This practice was most common in Sweden, with 57 per cent, followed by Ireland (55 per cent), Finland (54 per cent) and Denmark (52 per cent).

The EU average increased by 2 per cent from the year before, from 26 to 28 per cent.

In Cyprus, the percentage was up 1 per cent from 15 per cent in 2018.

“The increase reflects the importance of staff being able to keep contact with the company as well as with suppliers and customers while on the go,” Eurostat concluded.

“A mobile connection to the internet also enables staff to check emails, access and modify documents or use company software applications when not in office. This is particularly important during the current coronavirus pandemic, with many employees in home office.”



