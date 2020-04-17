April 17, 2020

Praise pours in for deputy minister of research

Deputy Minister of Research Kyriacos Kokkinos (L) being sworn in a couple of months ago at the presidential palace

Mr Kokkinos shows how people in the public sector with the right skills can deliver public services; public services must not be left to those who are not fit for purpose but have the union to support their jobs.

Cyprus managed the change very well and despite the ‘covidiots’ the population at large has disciplined itself.

Cyprus should continue with its strict adherence to social distancing, containment and tracking so that the island is a safe place and the economy can slowly rebound.

Cop

Over the years many of us have understandably and justifiably panned the authorities for their neanderthal way of doing things.

As this editorial has quite rightly pointed out, it seems that a breath of fresh air has permeated the system in the form of Kyriacos Kokkinos. His approach has evidently not received any reproach from the ‘traditionalists’ and he’s been allowed to implement the necessary systems in record time. Necessity indeed nurtures invention.

It would indeed be interesting to see whether or not this new broom of instant action can be replicated within other functions of the state as a result of recent events. That remains to be seen.

Fr

This is excellent. The boss of the new department has the experience, and more importantly appears to be macheting through the red tape to get the job done. If there were more leaders like him, the public sector could be transformed.

UKCYP

