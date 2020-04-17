‘The Yianis Christodoulou Foundation’ founder helps UK Cypriot community

John Christodoulou, the Founder of the Yianis Christodoulou Foundation has launched the initiative to provide free food packages delivered to the homes of all the members of the Cypriot community in need, vulnerable and elderly, in collaboration with the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK.
This initiative was taken by the founder of the Yianis Christodoulou Foundation, Mr John Christodoulou, as the COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the UK Cypriot community, which has already lost around 200 out of the 355.000 of the Cypriot community. This number represents a large presentation of total deaths in the UK. Mr Christodoulou explained the reason for taking such an initiative during a telephone interview on London Greek Radio (LGR). He characteristically said: “At times like these, it is very important for everybody to stay together and support each other, that’s why we decided to practically contribute to the members of the Cypriot community in the UK who are in need due to the vulnerable situation we are all experiencing. Specifically,” added Mr Christodoulou, “each free food package contains supplies to last around two weeks and includes pasta, barley, halloumi, stuffed grape leaves, flour, Cypriot sausages, rice, honey, long-life milk, cereal, biscuits, Laiko Cyprus coffee, tea, flour, pittas, and black-eye beans.” Mr Christodoulou strongly advised Cypriots to stay at home and listen to the experts advise. He concluded in a positive note by saying that ‘Tough times don’t last forever. Tough people do!’
This initiative was greatly appreciated by the overall UK Cypriot community with special gratitude expressed by the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK (https://bit.ly/3aaErF8), the Parikiaki newspaper (https://bit.ly/3a4mLLr), the Eleftheria newspaper (https://bit.ly/2xqh0uh) as well as Mr Photis Photiou, the Presidential Commissioner for Humanitarian Issues and Overseas Cypriots (https://bit.ly/2V7Ee0V).
The Yianis Christodoulou Foundation’s mission is to support children and young people in need to reach their full potential, improve their livelihoods, and upgrade the teaching and learning environment through various projects. The Foundation could not have stayed untouched by the difficult times so it has extended this support to include the elderly and vulnerable people in need of the Cypriot community.
For further information regarding the ‘Yianis Christodoulou Foundation, please visit the website at https://www.yianischristodouloufoundation.com.
You can also visit the foundation’s social media pages on Facebook and Instagram:
- https://www.facebook.com/YCFoundationCy/ (CY)
- https://www.facebook.com/YianisChristodoulouFoundation/ (UK)
- https://www.instagram.com/ycf_cyprus/ (CY)
- https://instagram.com/yianischarity?igshid=13ooc0jk3usee (UK)