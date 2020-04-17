April 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Transport minister’s Instagram account hacked

By Jonathan Shkurko043
File photo: Yiannis Karousos

On Friday Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos announced on Facebook that his Instagram account had been hacked.

“I was very disappointed to find out that someone used my name to create a fake Instagram account,” he said.

“The fake account, aside from my name, used my personal information and my pictures and was even used to communicate with citizens using my name.”

Karousos reassured that the account has already been closed and he intends to find the people responsible for the incident.

“The case has already been reported to the cybercrime police, which will further investigate the matter.

“On this occasion, I would like to urge everyone to use caution when utilising social media.”

Finally, Karousos published a link to his real Instagram account, to be found here: https://www.instagram.com/yianniskarousos/?hl=el

 



