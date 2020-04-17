April 17, 2020

Woman arrested for drugs

A 30-year-old woman was arrested in Paphos on Thursday for being in possession of illegal drugs.

The woman’s home in Chlorakas was search under a warrant by officers at lunchtime.

They found 11.5 grammes of methamphetamine and 3 grammes of cannabis in two packages.

Police are looking into the possibility that the woman has hidden more drugs elsewhere else.

 



