April 18, 2020

A tantalisingly sunny Easter weekend

Masses of poppies at Athalassa forest in Nicosia on Saturday (CNA)

The weather for the rest of the Easter weekend is expected to remain mostly sunny, with temperatures higher than usual for the time of year.

Saturday will remain warm and mostly clear with some cloud later on.

Easter Sunday is expected to be warm with temperatures reaching 29C inland, around 27C in the south and east coast, 24C in the remaining coastal areas and 18C in the mountain areas.

On Monday and Tuesday, the skies are expected to be intermittently cloudy while the weather will be clear on Wednesday. Temperatures will remain higher than average.



