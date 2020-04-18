April 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 19 patients at Famagusta hospital

By Andria Kades00
Famagusta hospital

A total of 19 patients are currently at the Famagusta reference hospital for Covid-19 cases, it was announced on Saturday.

As of 12pm, three of those were in the intensive care unit while two patients are expected to be discharged as their test results for the coronavirus have come back negative, twice.

At Larnaca general hospital, six people are being investigated for carrying Covi-19. They are at the surgery department while there is no one in the intensive care unit.



