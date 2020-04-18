April 18, 2020

Coronavirus: Church donates vital equipment to Paphos hospital

By Andria Kades068

The Paphos bishopric is donating an X-ray machine to Paphos general hospital for the Covid-19 clinic, it was announced on Saturday.

According to Dr Iosif Moutiris, scientific director of the Paphos general hospital, Paphos Bishop Georgious informed him the bishopric would be purchasing a digital X-ray machine for the clinic dealing with coronavirus patients.

Since the clinic’s opening on April 4, the bishopric has donated monitors, pulse oximeters, blood pressure monitors, ultrasounds and a blood gas analyser, Moutiris said.

The Ayios Neophytos monastery has also recently donated a respirator to the hospital. All donations have been done in cooperation with the archbishopric.



