April 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Easter wishes from Turkish Cypriot leader

By Andria Kades054
Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on Saturday wished all Christians on the island a happy Easter, sending a hopeful message that the coronavirus pandemic will be overcome with the least damage possible.

“I would like to express my heartfelt wishes to all Christians living on our island and to all those celebrating Easter, which coincides with a time when humanity is fighting a deadly pandemic,” he said.

“Regardless of religion, race, ethnicity and our colour, we will come out of this difficult time helping each other and cooperating with solidarity.”



