April 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Eleven new cases, downward trend continues

By Staff Reporter0415

The health ministry on Saturday announced 11 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 761 and continuing the downward trend after just 15 cases were announced on Friday.

New data released by the health ministry on Saturday said that up until April 16 of the 17 deaths that had taken place, 12 had Covid-19 as the cause of death. The rest had Covid-19 when they died but it was not listed as the cause of death.

Figures also revealed Paphos is the city with the highest transmission rate per 100,000 people at 103.1, followed by Larnaca at 98.6, Nicosia with 52.7, Famagusta at 47.7 and Limassol at 18.4. Special mention was made of Aradippou, which has a markedly high rate of 401 cases per 100,000 people.

