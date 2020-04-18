April 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Fresh data on spread of virus in Cyprus

By Andria Kades
Photo: CNA

A compilation of data since the coronavirus outbreak up until April 16 has highlighted the average age is 47 while Paphos has the highest transmission rate.

Of the 735 cases that had been noted by April 16, 29 patients were in intensive care, meaning 3.9 per cent of all case. Seventeen deaths had taken place with 12 marking Covid-19 as the cause of death. The rest had Covid-19 when they died but it was not listed as the cause of death. The figures were a result of 2938.1 tests per 100,000 people.

Figures also revealed Paphos is the city with the highest transmission rate per 100,000 people at 103.1, followed by Larnaca at 98.6, Nicosia with 52.7, Famagusta at 47.7 and Limassol at 18.4. Special mention was made of Aradippou, which has a notedly high rate of 401 cases per 100,000 people.

As far as the gender of those who have the virus, both males and females are equally at 50 per cent though the average age is 47. A total of 68 per cent of people who get the virus are aged between 18-59. Six per cent are 0 to 17 while 25 per cent are over 60. One per cent is unknown.



