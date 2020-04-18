April 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Positive cases found at supermarket and post office

By Staff Reporter00
Photo; CNA

People testing positive at Yeroskippou post office and a supermarket in Nicosia were among the 15 new cases of coronavirus announced on Friday, the health ministry said on Saturday.

From the results of laboratory tests for coronavirus received on Friday positive cases were both identified at Yeroskippou post office and Alphamega supermarket in Acropolis, Nicosia.

The supermarket was disinfected according to the appropriate measures and reopened, the ministry said.

At the same time, six cases were detected at Paphos general hospital. One concerned a health care professional who had been self-isolating at home for the past 14 days. The remaining five concern workers in the hospital kitchen. The organisation of state health services proceeded to disinfect the area and equipment of the kitchen area and made other arrangements to feed those in hospital. All kitchen workers were placed in mandatory isolation.

 



