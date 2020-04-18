Coronavirus: ‘safe’ solution could prove a bigger danger, business community fears  

THE government’s apparent unquestioning deference to scientists when it comes to the issue of reopening the economy is baffling many in the business community as the real implications of the shutdown on people’s lives loom large.

Although the government approved a plan last Wednesday for the gradual lifting of the restrictions that have shut down the economy last Wednesday it was unable to give any information about how this would happen, making the time-frame conditional on what the epidemiologists would decide.

The approach was questioned by private equity manager Constantinos Neophytou, who believed the government was completely ignoring the economic aspects of a lockdown and failing to base it decisions on any quantifiable criteria as other countries were doing.

“At the next stage, decisions and actions we take must be based on solid scientific assumptions and a rational cost-benefit analysis,” he said.

The government line, given by finance minister Constantinos Petrides after Wednesday’s cabinet meeting spoke about the reopening of vital businesses in early May, provided the epidemiological data allowed it.

This was echoed by President Nicos Anastasiades in his Easter message on Thursday, he said there was a strategy but warned there was no time frame to implement it.

The comments by Petrides and the president were very vague considering there are epidemiologists in the government’s team of advisors who claim there have to be 10 days without confirmed cases before it would be considered safe to lift the restrictions.

“If the ‘safe’ solution of the lockdown continues for a long time, without anyone explaining or documenting how the lives that would be saved justify the heavy, universal losses we have today and will grow much bigger in the near future, the leadership would be held accountable but it will be too late,” said Neophytou.

“There is no chance we will have zero infections for several days,” said the Chairman of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce (Keve) Christodoulos Angastiniotis, who said there must be a balance. “As long as the new confirmed cases are manageable and our healthcare facilities have the capacity to treat them, there is no justification for keeping the restrictions,” he said.

Savvas Jacovides, director of the MSJ Group, in a letter he sent the Cyprus Mail, illustrated the frustration of the business world with the epidemiologists’ ‘safe’ approach.

“I believe that some of the specialists present a long-term danger to Cypriot people,” he wrote. “Instead of preparing a very well thought out plan of gradually relaxing the measures they follow a very dangerous path and believe that this is the right approach; look at how Austria, Denmark, Italy & even Spain approach the issue,” he added.

Neophytou uses the cost-benefit analysis approach to explain the prohibitively high cost to the economy of the government’s ‘safe’ solution.

“Let us accept that for every month the strict restrictions (social distancing and complete isolation) are in force it means a 4 per cent reduction in GDP for 2020 (about €800 million). Let us also assume the stricter measures result in ‘saving’ 20 lives that would have been lost in the same period, that is a cost of €40 million for every loss of life.

“A partial relaxation of the measures (e.g. the resumption of construction, farming, the retail trade and other enterprises, while maintaining the isolation of vulnerable groups) would limit the economic loss to the country to €400 million but would probably cause 10 more deaths in relation to the regime of stricter measures.”

The government would be much better placed to carry out a rational analysis and forecast on which to base the decisions it was taking in real time, if it had an economic model that measured and forecasted the economic repercussions of the pandemic and the restrictive measures, said Neophytou.

He also believed that there was a host of actions that could be taken, in combination with relaxing the restrictions to keep the virus under control, such as mass testing, geographical quarantine if needed, expansion and intensifying of information/education campaigns, measures for protecting vulnerable groups and a contingency plan in the event of a sudden spread of the virus during the lifting of restrictions.

None of the politicians are considering such action yet, even though there is a general admission that public finances would not be able to support the lockdown of the economy for much longer.

On Friday, Paphos municipal councillor and geneticist Panayiotis Vorkas said the negative effects of the lockdown had begun to show on all levels and would likely intensify very soon.

He said that some countries had already realised the dangers of the impending socio-economic crisis and had started to gradually lift the restrictive measures.

“Wherever you go you see people queueing,” he says. “Outside banks, supermarkets, post offices, everywhere. A country stuck into a crisis, which is also forced to adhere by restrictive measures cannot last for long,” he said.

“At some point, the damage caused by the prolonged suspension of operations and the closure of businesses will have to be addressed and we will need an effective strategy to recover,” Vorkas said.

However, he also conceded that until there were close to zero new cases daily, it was impossible to even think about an effective strategy to kickstart the economy.

Vorkas’ opinion on the lockdown measures come a few days after the one expressed by the Swedish ambassador to Nicosia Anders Hagelberg.

Sweden remains one of the few countries in the world to not have implemented full lockdown measures to deal with the epidemic, while the country’s government has instead issued measures as suggestions.

Hagelberg said on Tuesday that such a scenario might be more difficult in Cyprus.

“We cannot make comparisons between countries that have different societies and family structures,” he said.

According to Hagelberg, most people in Sweden follow the suggested measures, due to the fact there is a different cultural structure and ideas of social distancing in comparison with other countries.

“There are differences in trust of the authorities as well,” he said.





