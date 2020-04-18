April 18, 2020

Coronavirus: UK hospital death toll rises 888 to 15,464

Britain’s hospital death toll from Covid-19 rose by 888 to 15,464 as of 1600 GMT on April 17, the health ministry said.

“357,023 people have been tested, of which 114,217 tested positive,” the health ministry said.



