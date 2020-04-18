April 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Missing girl

By Staff Reporter053
Pislea Luciana Nicoleta

A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing from her home in Limassol, police said on Saturday.

Pislea Luciana Nicoleta, from Romania, has been missing since Thursday. She is described as of slim build and between 1.55-1.60m high. When she last left her residence she was wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information can contact Limassol police at 25 805057, the closest police station or the Citizens Line at 1460.



