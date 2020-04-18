April 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Remand renewed in drugs case

By Staff Reporter00

Three men had their drug related remand orders renewed for another six days on Saturday at Limassol district court.

The case began when on April 10, police seized over half a kilo of cocaine and arrested a 42 and 27-year-old. As investigations continued, officers arrested a 38-year-old in relation to the case.

The three were remanded again for another six days on Saturday while the drug squad continues investigations.



