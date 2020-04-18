As much as our world has changed no-one really knows where it will end. How much will get back to normal? What will normal really mean? An upcoming art exhibition poses the question ‘What will a post corona world look like?’ Two Cypriots have invited artists from around the world to share their ideas in their respected mediums on how the world will operate in the post-corona era. Titled regnōsis, the exhibition will be virtual, operating through a dedicated website, to be launched on April 25 – the opening of regnōsis.

Lefki Savvidou is a visual artist also known as LeBoob who spends most of her time in her studio. Eleni

Angastiniotou has been involved in Cyprus’ cultural sector since 2011 and through her job, at the Austrian Embassy, she’s created a bond with the art world. During a morning coffee phone call a few days into the lockdown, the two were discussing how social events around the art world suddenly ceased and cultural activity came to a halt. An idea was born to mobilise the culture world again by encouraging artists to get creative and gather people together, even virtually, by using the only medium in our disposal, the internet.

They invited artists from all over the world, the US, Cyprus, Greece, Japan and Denmark amongst other countries to participate. Some are artists who the two curators appreciate and have been following their work for a while. Others they were already in contact with, some are friends and others they simply reached out to for the purpose of this project.

All 18 participating artists will share how they understand and envision this next chapter in our lives. “There is no one right or wrong way in which this can be represented. Each artist has his/her way of expressing his/her personal views of the post-corona world by using their selected mediums,” Eleni and Lefki said. Merging artists from different genres, regnōsis will be a multidisciplinary exhibition.

The exhibition gets its name from an article written by German future researcher and visionary Matthias Horx titled Die Welt Nach Corona meaning The Post Corona World, fitting in perfectly with the spirit of the showcase.

The lockdown around the world, the social distancing, the fight to stay healthy have all proved huge learning curves. A compulsory introspection into how the world works, how societies function, how people communicate and what they consume. This introspection has made us question what we really need and what truly matters.

“If we assume that change and a new reality are inevitable,” said the two curators, “then, we do hope that this change will be towards the better. People can take this as an opportunity to re-evaluate and re-examine their lives and come out the other end with a better understanding of themselves. With that, changes towards a more fulfilling and meaningful life can take place. We hope that the world will slow down and people will realise the true importance of things, their relationships, value nature and move away from superficiality and materialism.”

They continued by saying: “Things are transitory, ever-shifting and every person has the power of shaping their own personal present and future. Regnōsis should be thought of as a process of re-learning, regaining knowledge and adapting it to the new reality that is slowly being formed.”

As such, regnōsis is a collective of views of the post-corona world not with a sole message but an idea that

people can take away from it. The exhibition doesn’t only offer an interesting outlook for its viewers but the artists themselves. Due to the measures taken to fight the pandemic some of the artists are unable to reach their studios, as Eleni and Lefki explain, so they put their creativity to work with the means they have at home, an aspect which makes this project even more intriguing.

Launching on April 25, people can ‘attend’ by visiting the website www.regnosis-onlineexhibition.com. There, they will be able to view the artworks and read about the participating artists. Viewers will also be able to leave comments and feedback, creating in this way dialogue with the curators, the artists and with each other.

“We are aiming to minimise the social distancing so to speak and maybe create, as much as this is possible, the feeling of an ‘opening’.”

Physical exhibitions and cocktails at openings may currently be paused, but artists and viewers are finding a way to come together in a showcase with possibly fewer costs than normal and on a platform that can be shared, viewed and ‘attended’ by people around the world. It’s not what the art world is used to. It’s not what we are used to but it is art standing up in the face of coronavirus.

The artists taking part in the show are: Andrea Sonnenberg (US), Androula Kafa (Cyprus), Baptiste Burlot (France), Bas Schippers (Holland), Evie Demetriou (Cyprus), Fumiaki Asai (Japan), Gerald Zahn (Austria), Johanna Walderdorff (Germany), Johanna Dumet (France), Lefki Savvidou (Cyprus), Łukasz Wierzbowski (Poland), Mat Lloyd (UK), Moritz Berg (Germany), Nick Bueltge (Germany), Nika Kupyrova (Austria), Sergio Pradana (Spain), Maria Antoniadu (Cyprus) and Nalyssa Green (Greece).

Online exhibition with artists from Cyprus and around the world, imagining the post-corona era. April 25-May 9. www.regnosis-onlineexhibition.com Facebook event: Regnosis – an online exhibition





