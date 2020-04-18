April 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

When this is all over will the government rescind the measures?

By CM Reader's View00
Photo: Christos Theodorides

What a sore country we have become.

The politicians are taking full advantage of their scare tactics to keep us locked up and be good obedient citizens.

They have made us fear one an other, and terrified of the police. Anyone seen outside is automatically considered a criminal. Now helicopters? Drones? What’s next, ankle bracelets for everyone?

Don’t you all realize that this virus has to run its course, there is no other way. The only thing lock down is doing is slowing the rate, but greatly prolonging the duration.

How long will the economies last? Since the virus affects mostly those with other illnesses, why not have voluntary isolation for those that believe they are vulnerable? Why lock up the entire country?

And when all this is over, how much of these powers will the government rescind?

Coronavirus: police will be watching from the skies to enforce Easter lockdown



