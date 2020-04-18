April 18, 2020

Widespread installation of energy-saving traffic lights

By Andria Kades00
Installation should be complete by June

A €1.5m project upgrading traffic lights is set to be completed by the end of June, it was reported on Saturday.

The new system should cut energy use by about 70 per cent, according to an article published in daily Phileleftheros.

Quoting executive engineer at the public works department Alexis Avgoustis, the report outlines 105 traffic lights and pedestrian crossings are being upgraded to energy saving alternatives, including pedestrian countdown timers.

Out of the 69 traffic lights that are set to be upgraded, 55 have already been replaced with extra low voltage (ELV) LED lights while 35 out of the 36 pedestrian crossing lights have been changed to the improved energy saving versions.

Despite the restrictions due to the lockdown, works have been ongoing though more carefully and in fact have been easier to carry out because there are far fewer cars on the roads.

Avgoustis highlighted not only the energy saving benefits but also the importance of pedestrian countdown timers which will also be tactile and have sound for people with limited visibility and hearing.

The new equipment can operate in temperatures ranging from -25C to 60/70C while there is an automated dimming system.

Depending on the finances of the state, the plan will be rolled out across the country at a cost of approximately €3m.



