April 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Woman arrested for Paphos burglaries

By Andria Kades00

A 21-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a series of break-ins and thefts in Paphos, police said on Saturday.

Police suspect her involvement in four break-ins between April 13-16 and stealing items such as drills, televisions, money and personal documents.

She was arrested after police secured a witness statement against her. She denies all charges. Investigations continue.

 



