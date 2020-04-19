April 19, 2020

Anastasiades to read his favourite fairy tale for children on Sunday afternoon

President Nicos Anastasiades will read a story for children on Easter Sunday at Fairy Tale Museum.
According to the museum’s website, the president will read out his favourite fairy tale at 4pm

“As a grandfather himself, he will address this important day in Christianity to all the children of Cyprus with a wonderful tale of his own choosing. Thank you very much Mr. President for the honour,” the museum said.

“We are sure that your presence and the story you will read will lighten the hearts of thousands of children who are forced in to the difficult conditions that we are experiencing, remaining confined to their homes.”

