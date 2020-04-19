April 19, 2020

British government devoid of any proactive policies

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been widely accused that his initial pandemic policies proved disastrous

Making sure hospitals and their staff are equipped to protect us from illness and epidemics doesn’t show up on the radar until we are well into the crisis.

We knew in January these was an epidemic in China. We knew before January. On 31st December 2019 Taiwan sent medical teams to Wuhan and returned and prepared for the worst.

Our (British) government prepared for Brexit. I believe we have intelligence services keeping an eye on China in case they’re planning to invade us and yet we are expected to believe our government had no idea what had befallen China in December?

Throughout January and February the messages coming out of China was of an event, first out of control then being brought under control.

On 12th March the WHO announced a pandemic and our government decided on the dodgy “herd immunity” strategy wasting another 12 days before lockdown.

I’m left wondering what if this had been a deterioration in international relations and as we moved from “Jaw, jaw to war, war” at what point would the current government have got its act together to protect us?

GE

Coronavirus: Doctors criticise UK government over protection shortages



