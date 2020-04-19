April 19, 2020

Coronavirus: 6 new cases announced on Sunday (Updated)

By Andria Kades018

The health ministry on Sunday announced 6 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 767.

Marking the continuous downward trend, the figures are a result of 1,803 tests which were carried out, though there were fewer tests than Saturday’s which had amounted to 3,209.

One of the positive cases was traced to the Kokkinotrimithia police station which was disinfected. The case was found as part of the government’s strategy to test 20,000 front-line workers.

Two positive cases were found through contact tracing of confirmed cases and two came from abroad, of which 441 tests were carried out.

The sixth case is a cleaner at Nicosia general hospital and was found to be a carrier after 511 samples were tested from people working at the state health services (Okypy). Okypy has been informed and is already taking action so as to ensure the area is disinfected, the health ministry said.

Since April 11 when front-line workers began getting tested, a total of 8,549 tests have been carried out.

The number of cases in Cyprus now reaches 767 including 10 at the British bases.

At the Famagusta reference hospital, there are 18 patients, four of which are in the increased care unit. All patients are in good clinical condition and two have been discharged, the health ministry said.

Eight patients are currently intubated, three at the Limassol general hospital ICU and five in Nicosia’s general hospital which also has four patients with Covid-19 which aren’t intubated.

All patients in ICU are in critical but stable condition, the health ministry said.

All hospitals, excluding the reference hospital have a separate wing with six confirmed cases.



