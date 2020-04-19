April 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: almost 80 people booked overnight for violating movement ban

By Andria Kades00

A total of 79 people were booked in the space of 12 hours between Easter Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Police carried out a total of 4,083 checks between 6pm on Saturday and 6am on Sunday. In Nicosia there were 976 checks with 31 people booked, in Limassol 815 checks and 20 people booked while in Larnaca, there were 311 checks and 16 people booked.

Police carried out 569 checks with two people being booked while 124 checks were carried out in Famagusta and seven individuals booked.



