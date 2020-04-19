April 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: an Easter like no other (with video)

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

Easter was altogether a different experience this year, with restrictive measures preventing people from going to church at night on Easter Saturday.

People sang Christos Anesti from their homes and yards this year with footage from TV of the liturgies showing empty churches as opposed to other years where people traditionally pool into the yard as churches are packed.

 

 



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Coronavirus: gradual decrease in infections at Paphos hospital

Andria Kades

Two forest fires so far this weekend, fire service appeals to public

Andria Kades

Teen loses fingers while setting off firecracker

Staff Reporter

Anastasiades to read his favourite fairy tale for children on Sunday afternoon

Staff Reporter

Archbishop’s Easter message focuses on pandemic, Cyprob, Turkish aggression

Jean Christou

Let’s go back to the basics on law of the sea

Alper Ali Riza
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign