April 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: confirmed case at Kokkinotrimithia police station

By Andria Kades00

A confirmed coronavirus case has been found at the Kokkinotrimithia police station in Nicosia as well as Paphos general hospital, the health ministry announced on Sunday.

The hospital was disinfected on Saturday and the public was informed that a cleaner working there had tested positive.

According to the health ministry, the police station was informed on Saturday that a case had been found among the staff. All measures were taken and the police station has since re-opened.



