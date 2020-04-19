April 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Famagusta hospital treating 17 people, two discharged

By Andria Kades00
Famagusta general hospital

There are currently 17 patients at the Famagusta general hospital, operating as a reference hospital for Covid-19 patients.

Of the 17, three are in the ICU. Their condition is deemed to be stable.

Two people were discharged on Sunday and were transferred to Eden Resort in Tersephanou, a rehabilitation centre. One new patient was admitted.

Scientific director at the hospital Amalia Hadjiyianni said “we want to send the positive message that the number of admitted patients is decreasing and the measures the state is taking are reaping good results.”

She thanked the public for their positive response to the measures taken by the state to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.



Related posts

More than 60 fires put out overnight Saturday

Andria Kades

Coronavirus: an Easter like no other (with video)

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: gradual decrease in infections at Paphos hospital

Andria Kades

Two forest fires so far this weekend, fire service appeals to public

Andria Kades

Teen loses fingers while setting off firecracker

Staff Reporter

Anastasiades to read his favourite fairy tale for children on Sunday afternoon

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign