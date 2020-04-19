April 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: five people intubated at Limassol hospital

By Andria Kades00
Limassol hospital

One more person was intubated at Limassol general hospital on Sunday bringing the total to five.

Three of the patients have tested positive for Covid-19 while the other two have symptoms of the virus.

According to state health services (Okypy) there are 20 patients with Covid-19 symptoms at Limassol general hospital, all on the 5th floor.



Related posts

Five new cycle routes to highlight Paphos countryside

Bejay Browne

Coronavirus: almost 80 people booked overnight for violating movement ban

Andria Kades

Three convicts released due to Covid-19 back in court for break-ins

Andria Kades

Coronavirus: confirmed case at Kokkinotrimithia police station

Andria Kades

Coronavirus: Famagusta hospital treating 17 people, two discharged

Andria Kades

More than 60 fires put out overnight Saturday

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign