April 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Europe

Coronavirus: Germany’s cases rise by 2,458 to 139,897

By Reuters News Service
People sit at sunset, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, at Mauerpark in Berlin

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases have risen by 2,458 to 139,897, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday.

That was lower than a 3,609 increase reported on Saturday, by when cases of infections had been increasing for four days in a row.

The reported death toll has risen by 184 to 4,294, the Sunday tally showed.

That was down from a day-on-day increase shown on Saturday of 242, and 299 on Friday.



