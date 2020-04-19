April 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: gradual decrease in infections at Paphos hospital

By Andria Kades00

Four people were discharged from the suspected Covid-19 cases ward in Paphos general hospital it was announced on Sunday.

This leaves three people in the ward with suspected coronavirus cases, two women and one man aged 75, 77 and 82 respectively, according to the scientific director at the hospital Iosif Moutiris.

In his comments to the Cyprus News Agency, he said the four were discharged on Saturday after their test results for the virus came back negative.

Meanwhile the state health services organisation (Okypy) moved to begin disinfecting the hospital after a cleaner tested positive. This was the third person found to be positive in the hospital’s cleaning department, excluding all the other health personnel.

Currently, a total of seven employees working at Paphos general hospital have tested positive, CNA reported.

Another five people who work in the kitchen tested positive an one health professional. The latter was isolating at home for 14 days after their contact with a confirmed case while the kitchen remains closed. Though it has been disinfected, services were purchased from the private sector until the kitchen is up and running.

Moutiris said he was satisfied with the gradual decrease in infected cases saying it allows them to better handle suspected or confirmed cases arriving at the hospital. Nonetheless, this should not mean people should be placated and continue to follow the rules of staying at home.



Related posts

Two forest fires so far this weekend, fire service appeals to public

Andria Kades

Teen loses fingers while setting off firecracker

Staff Reporter

Anastasiades to read his favourite fairy tale for children on Sunday afternoon

Staff Reporter

Archbishop’s Easter message focuses on pandemic, Cyprob, Turkish aggression

Jean Christou

Let’s go back to the basics on law of the sea

Alper Ali Riza

Coronavirus: Life lessons under lockdown

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign