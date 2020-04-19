April 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: President reads ‘Little Prince’, tells kids to be patient (Updated)

By Andria Kades0848

President Nicos Anastasiades read a story for children on Easter Sunday for the Fairytale Museum.

In a video posted on the museum’s Facebook page, Anastasiades read The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry.

The effort was undertaken to “lighten the hearts of thousands of children who are forced in to the difficult conditions that we are experiencing, remaining confined to their homes,” the museum said.

Anastasiades began by wishing everyone a Happy Easter, filled with health before narrating the fairy tale.

After concluding, he sought to send out a heartfelt message saying “I want to confess that I too am a grandfather and these days, I miss my grandchildren, just as you of course miss your grandmother and grandfather.

However, if we want to go back to living the way we used to and enjoy the company of our grandparents and have them enjoy the company of their grandchildren “we have to be careful. We have to protect our loved ones. We have to tell mum and dad to avoid anything that can expose us to danger of being infected with this virus raging humankind.”

“I want you to be well behaved, patient and be certain that days of happiness, luna parks, football, gatherings, birthdays will come. All these things you have had to be deprived of.”

 



