Five new cycle routes to highlight Paphos countryside

Five new stunning cycle routes have been added to an initiative in Paphos to encourage cyclists to the district and ensure the area is an ‘active’ destination.
“With the aim of highlighting the countryside, beautiful landscapes and the unique communities of Paphos, five more new routes have been created that mainly cover the countryside of western Paphos and the areas of Peyia,the Laona villages, Neo Chorio, the Akamas, Polis Chysochous, Argaka, Pomos and others,” the Paphos regional board of tourism announced on Wednesday.
The initiative is being undertaken in collaboration with cycling professional, Michalis Hadgiioannou of Bikin’ Cyprus Adventures and with the support of the ministry of tourism, they said.
The plan is to offer top notch cycling routes for visitors to the Paphos district.
“Visitors to Paphos will now be able to enjoy, even more, the exciting experience of upgraded cycling as part of their holiday in Paphos, as a magical destination for activities, adventure and professional training.”
As soon as conditions allow, due to the coronavirus restrictions, they will commence installing signs and parking spaces. The plan for the promotion and notification of these new routes and promoting cycling tourism through specialised channels is, ‘in full readiness for implementation,’ they said.
Among other actions, the programme will promote cycling on social media, sports content platforms, and direct contacts with cycling clubs abroad and specialised travel agents, use of world-class apps and so on, they said.
“Despite the inactive tourist season we are going through, we are preparing for the gradual restart of the industry,” they added.
The Paphos tourism board is using this period to upgrade promotional tools, closely monitor developments in various markets, and prepare promotions in various countries which are tourist sources. They are also strengthening Paphos’ online presence and are fully prepared to invest even more in domestic tourism, they noted
“We remain optimistic, we are staying home for the time being, we are avoiding unnecessary travel in order to be able to gradually return to normal pace as soon as possible.”