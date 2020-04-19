April 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

More than 60 fires put out overnight Saturday

By Andria Kades00
There were 61 fires across the country that the fire services were called to help out with in the early hours of Easter Sunday.

Five concerned Easter bonfires in Larnaca and the remaining 56 included a fire at a bus stop, setting fire to garbage, recycling bins, trees and wood. These included were 29 fires in Nicosia, 17 in Limassol, four in Larnaca and two in rural areas.

In Paphos, two apartments on the second floor in a three-storey flat were damaged after a cooking device on the balcony was left on. Two fire trucks were at the scene and the flames were out at 5:10am but furniture in the house and the wooden fence on the balcony were damaged.

In Limassol, a car was set on fire in Ayios Nikolaos. Two fire trucks had to go to the scene and the flames were out at around midnight. It appears the fire was an arson attack.



