April 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two forest fires so far this weekend, fire service appeals to public

By Andria Kades

Two forest fires broke out so far over the Easter weekend the forestry department said on Sunday, making an appeal to the public to avoid activities which may cause a fire.

With temperatures nearing 30C, the risk of forest fires is higher, the department said. On Saturday there was a fire in Pashiammos, Nicosia and on Friday, another in Ayios Ioannis, Paphos.

Burning weeds, twigs and trash is forbidden, while using tools which emit heat such as soldering and welding should be avoided, the department said. People should also be cautious of various electric generators or water pumps that let out steam and increase the risk of causing a fire.

Anyone who sees smoke or fire in or close to a forest can inform the closes forestry department or the hotline for the forestry department or 1407. Alternatively they can call the fire service at 112.



