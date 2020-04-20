April 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business

13% of Cyprus businesses report online sales of at least 1% of turnover

By Source: Cyprus News Agency027

Thirteen per cent of Cyprus enterprises reported online sales of at least 1 per cent of their turnover during 2018, data showed on Monday. Τhe same figure for the EU as a whole was 17 per cent.

With 36 per cent of EU enterprises selling online, up from 31 per cent the previous year, Ireland recorded the highest share among member states. Denmark came second (34 per cent) and Sweden third (31 per cent).

The increase in enterprises selling online (of at least 1 per cent of their turnover) was strongest in Austria, up by 6 percentage points (pp) from 14 per centin 2017 to 20 per cent in 2018.

Meanwhile, 60 per cent of people in the EU aged 16 to 74 shopped online during the year prior to the 2019 survey, compared with 56 per cent in the 2018 survey. In Cyprus this rate was 39 per cent.



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

