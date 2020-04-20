April 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Arrest for carrying offensive weapons

By Katy Turner0190

A 22-year-old was arrested in Paphos on Sunday night for having offensive weapons in his possession and breaking the movement ban.

According to police, the man was stopped at around midnight while he was driving.

An examination of his car found a bat, a folding knife and a blade.

He was also charged for breaking the movement ban as he had no papers to show why he was breaking the curfew.



