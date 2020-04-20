April 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coroanvirus: 119 booked overnight

By Katy Turner00

Out of a total of 3,219 checks carried out by police between 6pm on Sunday and 6am on Monday a total of 119 people were booked.

Checks were also carried out in 935 building and one person was booked.

At the end of last week police said measures would be stepped up over the holiday to check that people were not violating the movement ban, including the use of drones and helicopters. These measures will remain in force on Monday.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Two of latest cases Britons living in Paphos

Katy Turner

Coronavirus: 6 new cases announced on Sunday (Updated)

Andria Kades

Coronavirus: President reads ‘Little Prince’, tells kids to be patient (Updated)

Andria Kades

Coronavirus: five people intubated at Limassol hospital

Andria Kades

Five new cycle routes to highlight Paphos countryside

Bejay Browne

Coronavirus: almost 80 people booked overnight for violating movement ban

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign