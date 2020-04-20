April 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Chinese ambassador wishes economy speedy recovery

By Source: Cyprus News Agency050
President Anastasiades with the Chinese ambassador Huan Xingyuan

Chinese ambassador Huang Xingyuan said he was relieved to see Covid-19 cases in Cyprus drop to daily single digit and expressed hope for a speedy revival of the Cyprus economy.

In a message on twitter, Ambassador Huang said he was “relieved to see confirmed cases in single-digits. Hope will see soon the end of COVID-19.

“We celebrated Easter in our homes but stayed connected with our families and friends in spirit & love. Fingers crossed for a speedy revival of Cyprus economy for the benefit of its people.”



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

