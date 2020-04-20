April 20, 2020

Coronavirus: Fights to repatriate stranded Cypriots, allow students to take exams

The foreign and transport ministries have organised two flights to this week, which will leave Larnaca airport to repatriate Cypriots and return others to Germany, an announcement said on Monday.

On Tuesday, April 21, one flight operated by Cyprus Airways will leave Larnaca and head to Romania, Moldova, and Ukraine to pick up Cypriots stranded there and return them to the island. The cost of the ticket will be €148.73, including taxes.

On Wednesday, April 22, another Cyprus Airways flight will leave for Frankfurt, which will cost €198.73 including taxes to return students to Germany so they can take their examinations.

Bookings for the flights can be arranged on www.cyprusairways.com or by calling 80008111 after 9am on Tuesday.

 



