April 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Flights to leave for Kiev and Frankfurt

By Peter Michael00

The foreign and transport ministries have organised two flights to Kiev and Frankfurt from Larnaca airport for those wishing to leave the island, an announcement from the two ministries said on Monday.

The flight for Kiev will be a Cyprus Airways flight, scheduled to leave on Tuesday, April 21. The cost of the ticket will be €148.73, including taxes.

On Wednesday, April 22, the ministries scheduled a further Cyprus Airways flight for Frankfurt, which will cost €198.73 including taxes.

Bookings for the flights can be arranged via www.cyprusairways.com or by calling 80008111 after 9am on Tuesday.

 



