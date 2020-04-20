April 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Kitchen remains closed at Paphos hospital, Covid patients around the island

By Peter Michael0346

The kitchen at Paphos general hospital will remain closed after five staff members working there tested positive for coronavirus, hospital director Joseph Moutiris said on Monday.

The order for the kitchen’s closure was given by the state health services Okypy.

Moutiris said, the kitchen has been sanitised and the hospital is buying services from the private sector.

Commenting on a case previously found in the cleaning staff of the hospital, Moutiris said the hospital has been properly sanitised and cleaned.

The case is the third among the hospital’s cleaning staff.

Meanwhile, seven patients suspected of being coronavirus cases remain in the short-term stay clinic of the hospital.

Moutiris said of the seven people three are women (aged 50, 75, and 82), two are men (77 and 83), and two more cases were added on Monday.

Meanwhile, at Larnaca general ten people are being treated for Covid-19, eight in the surgical unit and two in intensive care. One of the individuals in intensive care has been intubated.

At Famagusta General, 18 people are being treated for coronavirus, four of which are in intensive care.

Two were transferred to other hospitals and intubated, but returned after their conditions improved.

The rest of the cases are in normal care. Doctors said the condition of the 18 is good, and they will release two individuals later in the day, after their re-test for the virus was negative.

One will remain in self-isolation for 14 days at his home, while the other will be taken for to the rehabilitation centre Eden Resort for the two weeks.

 



